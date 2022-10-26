Ben Affleck Enjoys Early Morning Solo Stroll As Jennifer Lopez Is On His Case About Several Of His Bad Habits — Pics
Listening to Lopez!
Affleck kept it casual during his solo morning on the town, layering a blue velour jacket atop a white corduroy hoodie and a light blue collared shirt. He completed the effortlessly dapper ensemble with a pair of straight-leg blue jeans, accessorizing with aviator sunglasses, and of course, his wedding band.
The SoCal sighting comes amid swirling rumors claiming that Affleck and the "Let's Get Loud" songstress had hit a rough patch in their months-long marriage, allegedly butting heads over several of the actor's tendencies.
"He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," an insider close to the power couple told Radar earlier this month.
Beyond his lowkey wardrobe as well as his apparent messiness — "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer" — Affleck's famed smoking habit has also sparked conflicts between the married couple.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another friend spilled of Lopez. While Affleck allegedly "promised" his new wife that he would "give it up," it seems the Hustlers star's persistence has seemingly backfired, prompting Affleck to light up more often.
"With all her nagging he's smoking more than ever,” the second source quipped.
These frustrations, alongside the fact that Lopez allegedly purged Affleck's beloved motorbike collection — "She thinks they are unsafe so she completely blindsided Ben," the insider added — have seemingly led to some brutal arguments.
"She's been known to yell at him and point her finger," the friend added. "It makes people wonder if she mistakes him for the dog!"