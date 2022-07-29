Maren Morris Brightens Up The Stage In Neon Green Blazer Dress On 'The Today Show' — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Country superstar Maren Morris wowed the crowd during her Thursday, July 28, performance on The Today Show in Rockefeller Center.
The "Chasing After You" singer sang her heart out on the New York City stage, where she was also united with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie for a short and sweet interview.
In between songs, the 32-year-old joined Guthrie as she ventured into the crowd to meet one of her super fans — an adorable young girl named Lily.
"Lily is blind, but boy can she hear you," stated Guthrie as she united the two for the most heartwarming greeting.
DUA LIPA'S PINK CORSET 'BARBIECORE' DIVA MOMENT IS EVERYTHING WE NEEDED & MORE — GET THE LOOK
Though Morris' performance and interactions were enough to make us fall even more in love with the award-winning artist, her fabulous 'fit was the cherry on top. The stunning celebrity lit up the stage in a neon green Jacquemus Bari Cut-Out Tailored Dress, retailing for $1,131, and nude-shaded strappy stiletto sandals.
The blazer dress perfectly nailed summer fashion, as bright, eye-catching colors and cutout dresses are at the top of the latest trending styles.
The mother-of-one styled her glowing ensemble with minimalistic gold hoops and thin layered necklaces while wearing her hair down for a natural look that showed off her beautiful bangs.
LORI HARVEY LIVES IT UP AT 'BIG BRO' USHER'S CONCERT WEARING THE HOTTEST ALL-BLACK ATTIRE — GET THE LOOK
Obsessed with Maren Morris' neon green blazer dress? OK! helps you shop the country singer's eye-catching ensemble with similar shining styles below!
Boohoo's Color Pop Asymetric Tailored Blazer is on sale retailing for $27.20 (regularly $68) at boohoo.com.
Boohoo's Contrast Obi Tie Waist Blazer Dress is on sale retailing for $30 (regularly $75) at boohoo.com.