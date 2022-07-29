Maren Morris Brightens Up The Stage In Neon Green Blazer Dress On 'The Today Show' — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Country superstar Maren Morris wowed the crowd during her Thursday, July 28, performance on The Today Show in Rockefeller Center.

The "Chasing After You" singer sang her heart out on the New York City stage, where she was also united with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie for a short and sweet interview.

In between songs, the 32-year-old joined Guthrie as she ventured into the crowd to meet one of her super fans — an adorable young girl named Lily.

"Lily is blind, but boy can she hear you," stated Guthrie as she united the two for the most heartwarming greeting.

