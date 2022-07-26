Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From 'Today' Show Amid Alleged Ongoing Feud With Hoda Kotb
All good? Savannah Guthrie shared a few snaps from the set of the Today show, and it looked like everything is just dandy.
In the first pic, she posted a photo of herself with a fan, writing, "Happy. Monday."
The TV star also showed off her white blouse, blue skirt and pink shoes. "Important to match scripts to shoes," she noted.
As OK! previously reported, tensions on set of the morning show have been high, as Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are apparently not getting along.
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," an insider told The Sun. "Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."
Additionally, Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," while Kotb is seen as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford" for years.
"Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna [Bush Hager] since her father was president," the insider continued.
As of late, there have been a couple of incidents where fans have noticed the anchors have been off.
While chatting, one person pointed out the situation was uncomfortable.
"Y'all look uncomfortably awkward on the couch," one fan pointed out, while another said, “Why is Savannah Guthrie always such a ‘ball hog’ when it comes to attention when the group is on the couch? She had to consume time and attention away from Carson [Daly]’s PopStart for her cushion issues? Really?”
Guthrie and Kotb later filmed a segment with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell, where they got to try some food on-camera. Shortly after, things changed, as Guthrie decided to cut the segment short.
"Wait, are we done?" Kotb asked.
Guthrie replied, "Yeah, that's it. Moving on. We'll just move on, we don't have time for all that."
Afterwards, Guthrie posted a quote that read, "I'm Not Sorry" on Instagram.