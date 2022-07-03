Throwback!Kim Kardashian Shows Off Fit Figure In Metallic Bikini As She Rocks A Fabulous 80's Inspired Look
Throwback to the '80s! Kim Kardashian was a blonde bombshell as she flaunted her fit figure for a fabulous photoshoot showcasing her SKIMS swimwear.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was decked out in a tiny, metallic bikini, a platinum blonde wig, and dramatic blue eyeshadow as she posed for the photographer while lounging by the pool.
The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share sneak peeks of the shoot — including a variety of outfits! In one, she nearly bared it all in a low cut, one-piece, cut out swimsuit and big hoop earrings. Another snapshot had the mom-of-four sporting a silver tube top and matching metallic bikini bottom as she worked on her tan.
Later, Kardashian looked cool and confident as she struck a pose while holding the leash of a white Standard Poodle.
ON ISLAND TIME! KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES MORE SCENIC SHOTS FROM HER & PETE DAVIDSON'S ROMANTIC VACAY — SEE THE PICS
"COMING SOON: NEW @SKIMS METALLIC SWIM. Drops Wednesday, July 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET.📸," Kardashian captioned a series of promo pics shared on Saturday, July 2.
On Friday, July 1, she shared a photo captioned "SOON", showcasing the 41-year-old's pre-makeup and wig look with her blonde locks pulled back as she rocked a silver bikini and white-framed sunglasses.
"That’s Hot🔥🔥🔥," Paris Hilton wrote in the comments, while another user comically added, "My problem is I think I'm going to get this swim and look like KimK in it 😂."
FANS SPOT SURPRISING NEW PETE DAVIDSON TATTOO SEEMINGLY HINTING HOW SERIOUS HE IS WITH KIM KARDASHIAN — SEE WHAT IT SAYS
Despite fan concerns that Kardashian is losing too much weight since fitting into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the Met Gala, as OK! previously reported, the SKIMS founder opened up on body image and making healthy choices.
"Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 lbs. now," she dished to Today on Tuesday, June 21. "I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar — a lot of junk food ... a lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health."