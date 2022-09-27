All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Nearly as iconic as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s impressive collection of crowns and brightly-colored matching sets was Her Majesty’s pearl necklaces, a precious addition to nearly every outfit the ruler sported throughout her record-breaking 70-year reign.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS — SHOP NOW

Yet it seems the Queen enjoyed her pearls for more than just the classy yet understated elegance they added to her looks. Beyond their beauty, her signature accessory carried both historical significance and sentimental value.