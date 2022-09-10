A Change In Fate: Queen Elizabeth II Wasn't Originally Supposed To Assume The Throne

Born a princess, Elizabeth had no idea that one day she’d be queen.

The child of King George V’s second son, Albert, and his wife, the former Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon — also known as the Duke and Duchess of York — was third in line to the throne, after her uncle Edward and her father. (Though, as a female, she would, by the laws of the time, be pushed down the line of succession by any future sons born to either her uncle or her father.)

That day, Home Secretary Sir William Joynson-Hicks traveled to 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London’s poshest neighborhood, to witness the legitimacy of the royal baby.

The child was “a little darling with a lovely complexion,” decreed her father’s mother, Queen Mary. For the first decade of her life, little Elizabeth enjoyed all of the privileges of royalty without any of the strain that goes along with being heir presumptive.