A Royal Christmas! 2022's Best Gifts For Royal Aficionados — Shop Now

Does your royal-obsessed parent friend adore the timeless way Prince William and Kate Middleton dress their three children? If so, designer Rachel Riley has you covered, offering a variety of classic yet surprisingly affordable looks that will truly stand the test of time.

“The reason why I design clothes that way is because if they wear very simple things, it’s about the child, and it’s timeless in that you can’t really date a specific photo or put them in something that seems out of date,” Riley explained of her approach to outfitting the royals' kids — and children in general. “I think they are going for clothing that is classic and timeless, because that photograph is about him and his beaming smile rather than the clothes or drawing attention to them.”