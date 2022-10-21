Timeless Tots! How To Snag The Royal Family's Classic Children's Fashions For Less — Shop Now
Oh, baby!
It seems the Royal Family may be welcoming another bundle of joy in the not-so-distant future as Kate Middleton has been reportedly urging her husband, Prince William, to turn their family of five into a party of six.
Already parents to three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, it seems the newly-minted Princess of Wales is looking to expand their brood, as friends of the power couple allegedly "wouldn't be surprised" if they revealed they were expecting "early next year," per one insider.
ROYAL JOY! KATE MIDDLETON MAY HAVE 'MANAGED TO TWIST' PRINCE WILLIAM'S ARM TO HAVE BABY NO. 4
"Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," the source explained. "She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm,” they continued.
Yet as the power couple seemingly prepares to expand their brood, one thing is for certain — any child they welcome will be dressed to the nines.
Since welcoming Prince George in 2013, Prince William and Kate have made headlines for their elevated style choices, opting to dress their three children in timeless outfits.
“They have chosen a very traditional look and are a traditional family,” designer Rachel Riley, whose clothes have been worn by the Royal children, told The Telegraph of the couple’s fashion philosophy back in 2016.
PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON & ROYAL BROOD LOVE THAT THEIR NEW LIFE IN WINDSOR ALLOWS THEM TO DO 'NORMAL THINGS'
Part of this, she said, also stems from the apparent desire to give Royal family photos an air of timelessness, keeping the focus on what matters most.
“The reason why I design clothes that way is because if they wear very simple things, it’s about the child, and it’s timeless in that you can’t really date a specific photo or put them in something that seems out of date,” Riley continued, referencing her own approach. “I think they are going for clothing that is classic and timeless, because that photograph is about him and his beaming smile rather than the clothes or drawing attention to them.”
