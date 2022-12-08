Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle 'Is So Similar' To Princess Diana: 'She Has This Warmth About Her'

"So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum," Prince Harry stated during the highly anticipated doc, which was released on Thursday, December 8. "She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

Harry was just 12 years old when his mother tragically passed away due to injuries she suffered from a car accident when she 36.

"My childhood, I remember was filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure," the prince, now 38, recalled. "I don’t have many early memories of my mum… It was almost like internally I sort of blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh."