These Five 'Sister Wives' Episodes Will Blow Your Mind — Watch Now
Sister Wives has managed to capture the interest of viewers since it premiered in 2010 as it showcases the difficulties of plural marriage and the various dynamic created by sharing one husband within an ever-growing brood.
Since airing, the world has been able to watch Kody Brown his four wives Robyn Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and their children evolve. While being in the public eye, viewers have witnessed the demise of Kody's spiritual union with Christine, as well as his legal divorce from Meri.
The Browns have shared their lives for over a decade, and OK! has put together a list of Sister Wives' five most controversial episodes.
Meet The Wives
Sister Wives launched with critics discussing their unconventional familial structure. While polygamy is technically illegal in the United States, the Browns still chose to be in the spotlight. The group's arrangement is inspired by the fundamentalist Mormon faith known as Apostolic United Brethren — the religion isn't a part of the Official Church of Latter-Day Saints. The freshman season was a mountain of evidence for law enforcement.
The legislation surrounding polygamy caused the Browns to move after the first season. According to Distractify, Lehi police had been investigating them prior to the premiere. While living in fear, the patriarch decided to move his spouses and kids to Nevada.
Brown Family Confessions
The confessional gave fans a more intimate understanding of the Browns, and the special allowed people to ask unlimited questions. It was also the first time their children were able to participate in the conversations surrounding the series.
Meri Catfished
During the 9th season, Meri engaged in an emotional affair with an individual she met on the internet. During the course of their virtual romance, the duo shared suggestive images and flirtatious text messages. However, it was later revealed that her online boyfriend wasn't real, but a woman who had made up a personality to trick the tv star. Despite Kody being in a relationship with three other women, the surprise placed a long-lasting strain on their fragile connection.
The Commitment Celebration
In 2013, Christine and Kody attempted to give their teenage daughter "the talk," but the conversation was awkward for their child and audiences at home. The father-of-18 gave a stern lecture that created more confusion than clarity.
"When you kiss, the person that you kiss, their hormones go into your mouth and it registers certain things that will stimulate both the heart and the body for other reasons," Kody warned a young Mykelti.
Season 16 Finale
The three-part finale captures Kody and Christine's break up, which quickly began to play out in tabloids. Christine's discontent played a large role in her storyline, but her decision to leave Kody had a domino effect on the clan.