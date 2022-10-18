'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Speaks Out On Relationship With Ex Kody Brown's Current Wives

Part of creating that foundation comes from spending time with Kody’s second wife, Janelle.

“She’s come to visit me several times,” Christine spilled of her fellow Sister Wives star. “I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half an hour from me.”

Considering this proximity, Christine explained that Janelle will visit her as well as her sibling in one trip.

“She’ll see her and then she loves seeing Aspyn and Mykelti and the baby and all of it,” she elaborated, referencing Aspyn Brown and Mykelti Brown, two of the six children she shares with Kody, as well as Mykelti’s 1-year-old daughter, Avalon.