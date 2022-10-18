'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Speaks Out On Relationship With Ex Kody Brown's Current Wives
Clean break!
Nearly one year after Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed she would be leaving husband Kody Brown, the reality staple offered an update surrounding her relationship with her ex’s three wives, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown.
“It’s about the same as it was,” the star explained of her relationships with Meri and Robyn, noting that “nothing” had really changed since moving back to Utah from Las Vegas following their split.
“I haven’t really spoken to either of them,” she said. Yet it seems Christine is fairly at peace with the radio silence.
WHERE ALL THE SISTER WIVES STAND WITH KODY BROWN AHEAD OF SEASON 17
“Not right now,” Christine replied when asked if she has hard feelings about their lack of communication. “I think that right now, what I’m really hoping to do is just to get a really good solid foundation on just being me.”
Part of creating that foundation comes from spending time with Kody’s second wife, Janelle.
“She’s come to visit me several times,” Christine spilled of her fellow Sister Wives star. “I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half an hour from me.”
Considering this proximity, Christine explained that Janelle will visit her as well as her sibling in one trip.
“She’ll see her and then she loves seeing Aspyn and Mykelti and the baby and all of it,” she elaborated, referencing Aspyn Brown and Mykelti Brown, two of the six children she shares with Kody, as well as Mykelti’s 1-year-old daughter, Avalon.
Aside from these visits, Christine said that she and Janelle have taken a “couple of trips together, too.”
'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN SPENT 'EXTRAORDINARY MONTH' TRAVELING WITH CHRISTINE — WITHOUT HUSBAND KODY
A few weeks ago, Janelle took to social media with a heartfelt post detailing the “extraordinary month” she shared traveling with Christine as well as some of their children and grandchildren.
“I’ve never ever had the opportunity to travel as much as I have in the past month. For business, for family, for fun,” she penned alongside a clip depicting her trip to Montana.
Us Weekly previously reported on Christine’s recent comments.