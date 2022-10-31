Meri Brown Seemingly Throws Shade Amid Rumors Of Fake Storylines On 'Sister Wives'
Speaking out!
As questions have emerged surrounding whether plotlines on TLC’s hit series Sister Wives were fabricated, star Meri Brown is seemingly clapping back at the reality rumors.
On Monday, October 31, the TV personality and first wife of Sister Wives leading man, Kody Brown, took to Instagram, sharing a potentially pointed Instagram Story about “successful people” with her 765,000 followers.
“Successful people never worry about what others are doing,” read the vague post.
Meri’s cryptic Instagram Story comes shortly after popular TV blogger Katie Joy called into question some of the events depicted in a new trailer for the second half of the series’ currently-airing 17th season.
In the stressful clip, Meri’s fellow sister wife Robyn Brown is depicted laying in a hospital bed, sporting a mask after reportedly seeking treatment for a case of Covid-19.
"We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," the reality TV maven states in the teaser, noting that she was waiting to see a doctor.
"I think that I was sitting there watching Robyn, wondering if she was going to live," her husband, Kody, explains later in the clip.
Despite their evident concern, it seems Joy was less than convinced, speculating about the clip’s accuracy.
"The facts: Robyn is laying in a bed in an ER,” she wrote on social media. “This is evident by the bed size, bench next to the bed and the fact that her jacket and bag are next to the bed.”
Joy also sounded off on Robyn’s apparent condition in the trailer.
"Robyn is not in critical condition in this image,” the writer explained. “She is not receiving oxygen or any life supporting treatments that would make her critical.
“Robyn is not dying in this image,” she reiterated.
"Going to the ER is not automatically death, critical condition or the like," Joy added, noting that “the ER is sometimes their only option” as the famous family reportedly doesn’t "carry health insurance regularly.”
Stating that it’s “unknown” whether the reality star was actually hospitalized, the writer reiterated the difference between visiting the ER and landing in the hospital.
“Going to the ER is not the same as a hospitalization,” she explained. “Kody taking Robyn to the ER but skipping Ysabel’s major back surgery, not helping Janelle Brown when she had Covid, and generally missing out on everyone’s life but Robyn’s is the real story."