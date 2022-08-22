'AGT' Judge Sofía Vergara Glows In Green Business Casual Couture — Get The Look

The 50-year-old showed us an iconic transitional fall fashion 'fit as she styled a dual-shaded all-green outfit. The luxe look included a lime green button up blouse, green Akris Double Face Bootcut Pants, retailing for $995, and platform green pumps. Vergara accessorized her attire with a beautiful Bottega Veneta Point Quilted Top-Handle Bag, retailing for $4,600, and trendy black sunglasses.

The admirable actress let her hair fall in loose waves as she kept it down for a natural style.

Vergara's iconic outfit perfectly displayed a design that can take you from the office to meeting friends at a tasty restaurant! And, lucky for us, business casual couture is still trending into the fall with classic staples remaining as essentials for street style success.

While the popular monochromatic outfit trend tends to stick to the exact same color variant, styling a 'fit that displays different shades of the same color adds a unique touch that will be sure to have you standing out in style.

Obsessed with Sofía Vergara's latest attire? OK! helps you shop the actress' stylish all-green outfit directly through our site below!