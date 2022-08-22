'AGT' Judge Sofía Vergara Glows In Green Business Casual Couture — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Fifty shades of green?
Sofía Vergara stepped out in a stunning all-green ensemble as she headed to lunch under the Los Angeles sun on Saturday, August 22.
The 'America's Got Talent' judge saved some time between her current live show tapings to enjoy a meal at an Italian restaurant and indulge in a delicious desert from Dulces M by Mariangela. The bombshell captured the decadent sweet in a gorgeous Instagram selfie.
Vergara spent the rest of her weekend celebrating her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette former contestant Wells Adams' summer wedding.
The 50-year-old showed us an iconic transitional fall fashion 'fit as she styled a dual-shaded all-green outfit. The luxe look included a lime green button up blouse, green Akris Double Face Bootcut Pants, retailing for $995, and platform green pumps. Vergara accessorized her attire with a beautiful Bottega Veneta Point Quilted Top-Handle Bag, retailing for $4,600, and trendy black sunglasses.
The admirable actress let her hair fall in loose waves as she kept it down for a natural style.
Vergara's iconic outfit perfectly displayed a design that can take you from the office to meeting friends at a tasty restaurant! And, lucky for us, business casual couture is still trending into the fall with classic staples remaining as essentials for street style success.
While the popular monochromatic outfit trend tends to stick to the exact same color variant, styling a 'fit that displays different shades of the same color adds a unique touch that will be sure to have you standing out in style.
Obsessed with Sofía Vergara's latest attire? OK! helps you shop the actress' stylish all-green outfit directly through our site below!
Vince Camuto's Cayra Crossbody Bag is on sale retailing for $85.45 (regularly $91.03) at amazon.com.