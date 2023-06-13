Home > Deals > shop THE CHECKOUT Summer Essentials to Transform Your Hair, Skin, Wardrobe and Mindset

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer is almost here, and OK! found the perfect items to help you transition into the season. Whether you're looking for the perfect beach accessory or in need of a closet upgrade, we found all the seasonal necessities!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MILANER

Milaner's Classic Elena Woven Handbag is THE tote bag of the season. The coveted item is handwoven in Italy with genuine Nappa or Suede leather. The brand has included sustainable practices in its production process by making each accessory by order.

Source: KNC BEAUTY

KNC Beauty is your favorite influencer's secret weapon. The Black-owned beauty brand was launched by Chicago native Kristen Noel Crawley back in 2016 and quickly developed a cult following that includes Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian and more. With Tinseltown's lip obsession, KNC Beauty curates hydration-focused routines for the most kissable pout ever!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Yankee Candle

Celebrate pride and love with Yankee Candle's Love For All launch. The unique scent was produced in support of Rainbow Railroad. Rainbow Railroad works to aid LGBTQ+ individuals escape state-sponsored violence.

Source: KURT GEIGER

Celebrate pride with Kurt Geiger's unique rainbow shoulder bag.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon

Are you booked and busy this year? No worries! The Creme Shop's How Do I Look eye patches are made with retinol, vitamin C and caffeine, and it quickly creates a well-rested appearance even if you didn't get a full eight hours of sleep.

Source: Hum

Hum Nutrition's Celery Juice Gummies give you the benefits of drinking a cup of celery juice without the pulp, juicer and aftertaste. The green vitamin focuses on detoxification at the cellular level while providing a lengthy list of digestive benefits.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CSB

CSB created the sweatpants of our dreams! The temperature might be up, but high-quality athleisure is a year-round must-have.

Source: SET ACTIVE

Girls just wanna wear SET Active. The beloved brand has been celebrated for its buttery and breathable fabrics. Their Sportbody Shortsuit can easily be incorporated into any casual look.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: KIEHL'S

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Sunscreen is your favorite skincare lover's go-to SPF. The product provides 24-hour moisture and broad-spectrum UV protection you can use for your next pool day or to simply run errands.

Source: Shein

Neutrals are back! Shein's Minimalist Cuff Earrings are the perfect accessory for every day — not only do they match almost every wardrobe, but the small size will make you look like the world's next great influencer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sephora

Jackie Aina shocked the world when she launched FORVR Mood back in 2020, and it established the YouTuber as a bonafide businesswoman.

Source: Amazon

Want to get the sunkissed glow without damaging your largest organ? The Isle of Paradise's Self-Tanning Butter is a universal lotion that creates a natural and healthy glow without having to sit in a tanning bed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon

La La Anthony can be seen rocking protective styles and perfectly applied lace fronts done by mega stylist Dionte Gray — also known as Arrogant Tae — but with her love of wigs comes the need to protect her edges and hair density. The actress developed Inala to address many of the common challenges that come with using high-tension hairstyles. The rice water base is formulated to strengthen strands.

Rare Beauty is more than just another celebrity makeup line, it's an innovative cosmetics brand. The brainchild of Selena Gomez offers a multipurpose liquid blush with a shade range that compliments all complexions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Shein

Need a beach cover-up you can wear out? Shein's crochet set is the perfect find for your next pool day!

Source: Duart

Want camera-ready lashes but don't have time for extensions? Duart Beauty offers a cruelty-free alternative to the popular enhancement. Founded by celebrity makeup artist Vjosa Pacuku, the brand has helped her A-list clients look their best during television appearances and while walking the red carpet.

Source: Nicole Miller

This time of year usually means there are a lot of weddings, gatherings and formal events! Nicole Miller's Hailey dress can be worn for a variety of occasions, and it adds a much-needed pop of color.