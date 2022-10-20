Victories & Romance! Inside Blake Shelton's Most Iconic 'The Voice' Moments — Watch Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Nobody Like Him!

Last week country crooner Blake Shelton announced the end of an era, revealing that he’d be departing his judging role on NBC’s The Voice after the competition series’ 23rd season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” The musician shared in a statement on October 12. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Describing his time on the show as “a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns,” Shelton offered a heartfelt message of gratitude to the series’ cast and crew.

“I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people,” he said. “You are the best.”

JOHN LEGEND ADMITS HE'S GOING TO MISS WORKING WITH 'FRIEND' BLAKE SHELTON ON 'THE VOICE'

As fans — and several of Shelton’s famous costars — prepare to bid the singer adieu, here’s a look back at some of his most iconic The Voice moments as the series' 23rd season streams on Peacock.