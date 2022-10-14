Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report

Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander to the Victoria Secret Angel's public humiliation — especially since the world watched the "Rich Girl" singer's previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale end after he had an affair with their nanny in 2015.