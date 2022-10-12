Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me," he noted of the competition series, which is where he met wife Gwen Stefani.