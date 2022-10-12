Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'
The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note.
“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me," he noted of the competition series, which is where he met wife Gwen Stefani.
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the "God Gave Me You" singer declared. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” Shelton added. “It wouldn’t happen without you!”
Stefani made sure to support her man in the comment section. "I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey ❤️ gx," the No Doubt singer penned under the post.
During the Oklahoma native's time on the singing competition show, Shelton — who will be joined by Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson for his final season — scored eight wins and coached 15 vocalists whose tunes have hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.
Season 22 of The Voice currently airs on NBC.