Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes.
“After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up. The only way the show remains fresh is by constantly evolving."
After 12 years on the singing competition show and meeting his wife Gwen Stefani, Shelton made the decision that his time in the red chair was up.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," he explained. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," he continued. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
Following his announcement, his partner and fellow judge left a supportive message for her man. "I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey ❤️ gx," Stefani commented under the post.
During the God's Country vocalist's time on the show, he won eight times and coached 15 vocalists whose tunes have hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.