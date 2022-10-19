Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'
Is Blake Shelton's competitive streak taking a toll on his and Gwen Stefani's marriage? On the Monday, October 18, episode of The Voice, the spouses and their fellow coaches were super impressed with a performance put on by Jay Allen, a contestant who belongs to Stefani's team — but the Oklahoma native wound up pulling a steal to bring Allen on his side.
The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up out of her chair and shake Shelton by the shoulders while yelling, "No! No! What a jerk!"
"Trouble in paradise," quipped fellow coach John Legend, while host Carson Daly announced, "Jay Allen may cause a celebrity divorce."
Given just mere seconds to decide, Allen ultimately departed Stefani's team and aligned with her husband instead.
"It’s very rare to go up against your wife in a competition, but I am the country guy on this show," Shelton pointed out. "The bad news is we may have to go through some marriage counseling."
Oddly enough, the day the episode aired marked the couple's two-year engagement anniversary, which the blonde beauty paid tribute to by posting a photo that showed them kissing as she flaunted her huge diamond ring. "2 years ago today😦🥰 🙏🏻❤️ gx @blakeshelton," she captioned the sweet shot.
As OK! previously reported, next year will be Shelton's last season on the NBC series. He told fans he wrestled with the decision "for a while," but feels his lengthy run on the show has come to a satisfying conclusion.
"This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me," he gushed in his announcement. "It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."
"I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found you," Stefani commented on his social media post. "Your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people."