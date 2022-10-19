Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'

The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up out of her chair and shake Shelton by the shoulders while yelling, "No! No! What a jerk!"

"Trouble in paradise," quipped fellow coach John Legend, while host Carson Daly announced, "Jay Allen may cause a celebrity divorce."