OK!'s Sneak Peak Into How Bare Necessities Is Redefining The Intimates Apparel Space, Plus An Exclusive Announcement — Shop Now

"We also have an amazing customer service team. When you go on the site it pops up and says, 'Do you want to chat with one of our experts?' That's great!" Rice chimes in passionately. "And our team actually still handles a number of phone calls, too. They handle like 2,000 phone calls a week of people calling in about fit or recommendations on a style or perhaps, 'I have this upcoming wedding. What do you recommend to go under this type of dress?' It is almost like a support group in a way — in the most positive way."

"All of that stuff ends up being recorded and there's transcripts that you're able to read and you just really get this true sense of being closer to the customer than other experiences I've had. Being in the DTC [industry], I crave customer input. It's a big part of the filter of how you figure out what your next big idea is going to be. Understanding the amazing engagement that our customer care center has was incredible," Rice gushes. And OK! can vouch for this testament as we got to experience the amazing customer care team service ourselves during a virtual fit session.

Bare Necessities offers virtual fit sessions with their Bra Fit Experts to all of their customers who need or want help with ordering a new bra. "We want to have long term loyalty, and we want to drive that repeat purchase. Generally people that have had a fit experience with us are more likely to repeat purchase. It's building trust. It is part of building relationships with your customers and that is part of what we're here to do," Rice lets us in on.

"There's so many stories that the team can say like, 'I helped this client two years ago and she called me again because she just had a baby!' There really are these touch points. I mean, one of the key phrases in our campaign is, 'We fit the curves of your life,' and we're really trying to live that, because life changes. As a customer and as women, we start to engage in this product category at puberty and, really, you never leave it your whole life. But yet your size changes, your curves change and even though you might measure the same, your breast tissue changes. And that means your fit might change or a style that used to be your favorite fit is no longer because of how your breast tissue has changed," Rice continues to explain.