Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now

“Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want," the mother-of-four continued. "I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

The newest collection debuted the brand's newest fashion-forward footwear in a series of black and white photos of Kardashian, seemingly emphasizing the timeless inspiration behind each shoe style.

Between show-stopping boots, sexy sandals and everyday essentials, Stuart Weitzman's latest release allows women to truly define themselves and display a glimpse of their personality through footwear.

“Kim embodies the woman I design for: She’s spirited and lives life on her own terms,” said Head of Design Edmundo Castillo. “Whether it’s with bright thigh-high boots, sandals that tie all the way up the leg or combat boots that are strong and genderless, it is my hope that women feel unstoppable in SW shoes.”

