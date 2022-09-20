Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now
To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has just launched another iconic partnership.
On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The Kardashians star as the latest brand ambassador for their Fall 2022 Campaign, Stand Strong.
The entire campaign focuses in on celebrating women who do just that — and who better to represent females who stand strong than Kardashian herself?
The brunette bombshell has not only been a shining spotlight in the reality show scene for decades, but has founded a multi-brand empire while simultaneously becoming a fashion inspiration for both her generation and ones to come.
“I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti," announced the 41-year-old in a recent press release. "This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future."
“Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want," the mother-of-four continued. "I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”
The newest collection debuted the brand's newest fashion-forward footwear in a series of black and white photos of Kardashian, seemingly emphasizing the timeless inspiration behind each shoe style.
Between show-stopping boots, sexy sandals and everyday essentials, Stuart Weitzman's latest release allows women to truly define themselves and display a glimpse of their personality through footwear.
“Kim embodies the woman I design for: She’s spirited and lives life on her own terms,” said Head of Design Edmundo Castillo. “Whether it’s with bright thigh-high boots, sandals that tie all the way up the leg or combat boots that are strong and genderless, it is my hope that women feel unstoppable in SW shoes.”
Obsessed with SKIMS founder's recent iconic collaboration? OK! helps you shop Stuart Weitzman and Kim Kardashian's latest partnership as well as the rest of the brands must-have styles directly through our sight below!