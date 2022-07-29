'Fake It So You Make It': Drag Star Willam Belli & Adult Actress Sophie Anderson Exclusively Share Their Confidence & Beauty Secrets — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

If there were ever two words to describe drag superstar Willam Belli and adult actress Sophie Anderson, they would be F*king Smart, a sentiment the pair proved with the premiere of their new OUTtv series earlier this summer. The self-proclaimed “sexiest queer quiz show on TV,” F*cking Smart pits the celebs against each other as team captains, tasked with leading their guests to victory as they answer burning questions about LGBTQAI+ history, pride and more.

But beyond the litany of fun facts gleaned from the show’s stellar six episode run — did you know that goat eyelids were used as adult toys in ancient China? — one facet of the series particularly stood out: The team captains’ impeccable style and unshakeable confidence.

Even with her bubbly and sexy on-screen persona, Anderson actually describes herself as being “very insecure,” a revelation that would likely come as a shock to fans who have come to know and love her for her hilarious and bold social media posts. While the openly pansexual star says her partner, fellow performer Damian Oliver, and the acceptance of the LGBTQAI+ community helps her muster “that confidence to be exactly who I want to be,” simply projecting self-assurance goes a long way.

LGBTQ+ FOUNDED & OWNED BRANDS THAT GIVE BACK IN MORE WAYS THAN JUST DONATING — SHOP NOW

“A lot of my life is faking it until you make it,” the star exclusively shares with OK!. Having the right beauty tools, she says, doesn’t hurt either. “Honestly, I go out and I'm like, ‘Right, I got my wig. I got my make-up on,’ and I can be whoever I want to be.”

Willam has a similar mantra when it comes to confidence: “Fake it so you make it. And if you can't make it, just bake it,” he quips, referencing the drag makeup technique of baking.

Aside from setting powder, Willam says a fierce overdrawn lip is his secret to looking and feeling his best, a trick he picked up while learning how to apply makeup in the 1990s.