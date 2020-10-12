She’s back… on the dating scene. Bethenny Frankel and boyfriend Paul Bernon have called it quits after two years of dating.

A source told Us Weekly that the former Real Housewives of New York City star and Bernon actually split “a couple weeks ago.”

Frankel and Bernon began dating in October 2018, shortly after her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields died in August 2018.

The Skinnygirl founder gushed about her new romance in 2019 on Live With Kelly and Ryan, saying that her newfound love allowed her to feel “happy in a way that’s different” than she has ever felt before. “Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced,” she told the hosts at the time.

The 49-year-old reality star was previously married to Peter Sussman from 1996-1997. Frankel shares 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, with estranged husband Jason Hoppy. The two got married in 2010, and announced their split in 2012.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 24, Frankel shocked fans when she revealed that she was still “legally married” to Hoppy.

When Cohen asked the reality star, “Are you and Paul talking marriage?,” referring to her then-boyfriend, Bernon, Frankel dropped the bombshell.

“I’m still married,” the reality star confessed. “Crickets again! And scene. And we’re back. And we’re walking.” The 52-year-old WWHL host was shocked by her response. “You’re killing me,” he said.

Frankel has a lot on her plate to keep her busy after her breakup; the reality star turned producer is focusing on her new HBO Max reality competition series, The Big Shot with Bethenny.

In the upcoming new show, contestants will vie for a chance to score a job on her Skinnygirl executive team. Competitors will be put through a series of challenges to see who can handle the pressures of working in a high stress environment for the successful lifestyle brand.

The former talk show host expressed her excitement over her new project in a statement to Variety. “Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible.”

“My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my long standing relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”