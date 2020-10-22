There’s no dancing around this drama! Bethenny Frankel is not happy with Tyra Banks after being “banned” from Dancing With the Stars. The reality star clapped back at Banks’ diss in a since-deleted tweet.

The RHONY alum tweeted out: “Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC.”

Frankel also revealed that “casting director Deena, who I [heart emoji] love has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade,” making it seem that it was in fact Frankel who kept turning down the show, not the other way around.

The 49-year-old reality star also stated a fact, saying, “I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.” SNAP!

In a follow-up tweet, that has also been deleted, Frankel said, “I politely have declined the opportunity several times but respect the show very much.”

OK! exclusively reported that Banks was already looking forward to the next season of DWTS and she has made it clear that all of the Real Housewives cast members have been banned from appearing on the show.

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom,” a source dished to OK!. “She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now.”

The source went on to say that “Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

“Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King — not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore,” added the insider. “If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”

Banks has been putting her mark on ABC’s hit competition reality show since she first took over as host from Tom Bergeron. The supermodel has set her eyes on Carrie Ann Inaba as of late and is responsible for her new futuristic look on the show.

OK! exclusively reported that Inaba had no choice to debut a new look and that it was forced upon her by new boss Banks.

“In the past, Carrie Ann Inaba had said that she wouldn’t wear wigs, but now that supermodel Tyra is in charge, she doesn’t have a choice. With the ratings up, Tyra’s power at the show increases week after week. This week Tyra turned her attention to fashion and wants the entire show to have a makeover…starting with the judges,” a source told OK!.