Reality TV titan Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to famous friends. She was recently on the Crooked Media podcast “Keep It,” hosted by pop culture warriors Ira Madison III, Louis Virtel and Aida Osman, where she dished about her A-list buddies.

When it came to controversial talk show host Ellen DeGeneres — who has been battling accusations of a “toxic” work environment on the set of her iconic show — Frankel says that she’s “had a relationship with Ellen since she produced her show,” but they are not “best friends.”

“She respects me, I understand her in a way, she understands me in a way,” Frankel told the host. “We see each other.”

TALK SHOW TRAINWRECKS! 25 CELEBS WHO TANKED AS HOSTS

The 49-year-old mega-producer revealed that she “really, really get[s] along” with talk show host Kelly Ripa. Frankel said Ripa is a “nice person,” and the two ladies often text. “I like her … she’s cool, she’s a mom, she’s my age.”

One of her more surprising friendships is with pop singer Sia. Although Frankel admitted she didn’t “know who she was” when she first met the “Chandelier” singer, the duo have became “really good friends” over the years.

Her other notable Hollywood power friendships include Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

FORBES HIGHEST-PAID CELEBS OF 2020! ELLEN & KANYE MAKING BANK AMID CONTROVERSIAL BEHAVIOR

Frankel made headlines recently on her own podcast, “Just B,” when she interviewed RHONY alum Dorinda Medley. The pair talked about Medley’s departure from the hit Bravo docuseries.

Medley confessed that she knew she didn’t “have a good season this year” on RHONY, but she was hoping to get a second chance at being on the series.

“I was looking forward to coming back this year. I was looking forward to having that moment,” she told Frankel. “I mean, when I found out when this thing all went down, I was just getting off the phone with this woman who’s doing a Blue Stone Manor gingerbread house. And I’m thinking, ‘It’s gonna be great for the show! Oh my god, this is gonna be my season. I’m gonna come back ’cause everything’s done, I’m in a good place.'”

STARS WHO SUPPORT ELLEN DEGENERES: KATY PERRY, KEVIN HART, ASHTON KUTCHER AND MORE

So, will the 55-year-old fan favorite return to the hit Bravo series in the future? Unfortunately, the blonde beauty said it’s “not likely.”

“They’re calling it a pause, which I don’t really … for me, I’m an old-fashioned girl,” Medley added. “If you’re not waitressing and getting paid, you’re not waitressing … At the end of the day, it was a mutual ‘no.'”