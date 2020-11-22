Ninety-nine and feeling fine! OK! has learned that pals of the inimitable Betty White — an OG Golden Girl and beloved comedic star of nearly eight decades — are already gearing up to celebrate her January birthday with a low-key yet reverent bash.

“Betty’s done so much in her life, and all with a smile,” says an insider, adding that her pals can’t wait to show their appreciation. “She’s an inspiration for everyone around her — she refuses to get down and keeps everyone on their toes. Her friends and loved ones are ready to raise their glasses to celebrate her great life.”

And though her Golden Girls costars (Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty) have all passed, adds the insider, “they’ll be there in spirit!”

White is also known to have a lot of fun, which could be a reason why she has been around for almost one century.

Jennifer Love Hewitt couldn’t help but gush about her time with White during a 2018 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“Shut the front door and lock it; she’s perfect,” Hewitt — who starred alongside White in the 2011 movie The Last Valentine — said. “We got drunk, and we had Gummy Bears — it was amazing.”

“She loves pizza and vodka. Right? She’s all of us,” Hewitt cotinued. “One night we were filming, and we went out. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going on a date with Betty White.’ It’s the most nervous date I’ve ever been on in my life.”

Additionally, White — who has also worked on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hot in Cleveland — revealed her positivity and optimism helps her live longer. “I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time,” she told Parade magazine in 2018.

“Enjoy life,” White advised. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”