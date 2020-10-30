Busy boy Colin Jost is definitely dedicated to his job! The Saturday Night Live star, who just got married to his love Scarlett Johansson a few days ago in a small private wedding, is already back to work and prepping for this weekend’s show, OK! has learned.

“Colin is already back at work and will appear live this Saturday night,” an insider explains, adding that Jost’s co-workers were just as surprised as anyone to hear about his nuptials. “Lots of cast members and crew and staff found out about the secret wedding at the same time everyone else did in the press. Almost no one knew until they read about it.”

Naturally, everyone at SNL was over-the-moon thrilled when they learned the happy news: “A huge cheers and congratulations tore through the 8th floor at 30 Rock in New York where they are currently rehearsing this weekend’s show,” the source related.

Will viewers be treated to any inside details of the wedding this Saturday night? It's possible, so tune in! "Expect the top-secret wedding to be mentioned on the show, although, at the moment it is unclear just how it will be acknowledged. Remember, Colin is also the show's head writer as well as the co-host of 'Weekend Update,' so he will have a big say in what they end up doing," says the insider. Jost and Johansson tied the knot last weekend in an intimate, pandemic-friendly manner. The marriage was announced by the Meals on Wheels organization on its Instagram account, congratulating the couple and letting fans know they would appreciate donations to the charity to mark their special day. This is the first wedding for Jost, 38, and the third for Johansson, 35. The Hollywood stars got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating, and have had a freewheeling, nontraditional approach to their wedding plans from the start, including sending out hilarious homemade save-the-date cards "to save money." They do not have plans for a honeymoon at this time. This weekend's Halloween night SNL will be hosted by John Mulaney, with The Strokes as musical guests.