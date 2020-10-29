Congratulations are in order! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have officially tied the knot.

The actress and Saturday Night Live star reportedly said their vows in an intimate ceremony over the weekend — and the news was revealed in an unusual, and charitable, way.

The Instagram account for charity Meals on Wheels America posted the news on Thursday, October 29, sharing the happy announcement, and letting fans know that the couple would appreciate a special gesture to celebrate their big day.

COLIN JOST WALKS THE RED CARPET WITH SCARLETT JOHANSSON FOR THE FIRST TIME

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio,” the post reads.

This is the first wedding for Jost, 38, and the third for Johansson, 35. The Hollywood stars got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating, and apparently have had a nontraditional approach to their wedding plans from the very start.

According to a source exclusive to OK!, the pair sent out homemade save-the-date cards, jokingly explaining that they were trying to save money for the wedding. See an exclusive photo, obtained by OK!, of the save-the-date below!

SCARLETT JOHANSSON’S SEXY SIGNATURE LOOKS

“This is so them….this will not be a normal wedding,” the insider sagely predicted to OK! at the time, also correctly forecasting, “It will be a small wedding because of the pandemic, and this is her third time walking down the aisle.”

Indeed, Jost himself discussed in July how the couple was having to rethink their plans altogether due to COVID-19.

“We don’t know what’s even legally allowed, right?” he told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live about having large gatherings amid the pandemic. “This is not like the time to get all your elderly at-risk relatives together in one big group. I don’t know when that moment will be, you know?” he concluded at the time.