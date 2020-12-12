Thinking about the past! Crystal Hefner has hung up her Playboy Bunny suit, but it will always be close to her heart. “I recently brought out my costume. It makes me reflect on my time at the mansion,” says the model, 34.

Since the 2017 death of her husband, Hugh Hefner, she’s spent time traveling and building a life in her newly remodeled home, which was built by Justin Krzyston’s firm, Stonehurst Group, with interior decor by Suzy Kloner of Suzy Kloner Design. Crystal shares more about her personal sanctuary while speaking with OK!.

Your home is stunning! What was your inspiration?

CH: I’m very natural. Lately, I’ve gotten rid of anything that’s artificial. A lot of the pieces [I own] are vintage. I wanted an old-world feel. I went a step further and installed an aqua sauna and IQ air systems, so all the water and air are filtered. I’ve created this happy bubble!

You lived in the Playboy Mansion for a decade. How is your personal style different?

I needed something that felt comfortable. I wanted to include as much of my personality as possible. At the mansion, I was fitting into someone else’s life. I wanted to make sure [this house] reflected my current life but also my past, which is the reason I have this beautiful home.

You’ve said it was scary trying to find your own identity after your husband passed. Has remodeling this house helped with that?

Definitely. Traveling has helped too. I’ve visited 33 countries in the past few years. That’s all slowed down now, but it helped me find myself. I’ve been talking to this company, United Planet, and I may partner with them so I can start taking people on trips with me in the future. That would be fun! There’s a volunteer aspect to it as well.

It’s been three years since Hef passed. How do you keep his memory alive?

I’m vice president of the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, so I still feel really connected. We’re trying to make a biopic on his life, which would be awesome. When I’m really missing him, we have a storage unit at Iron Mountain, so sometimes I’ll go there to look through Hef’s scrapbooks. There are, like, 3,000 of them! I love that he created all those memories. It helps me.

Now that you have a beautiful space of your own, are you dating again?

I’m still figuring it out, but I’ve been happy. I just started dating, and it’s going well. I did have Hef’s blessing with that. He said, “You’ll move on, but just know I loved you very much.” It’s so heartbreaking, but of course, he realized the age difference. It was really important for me to have that talk with him. At first, I felt guilty, but now I’m like, “It’s OK.”

Do you see yourself getting married again? Do you want to have children?

I haven’t really thought about it. Right now I’m still working on myself. Possibly in the future for kids, but I’m not sure. Eventually, I would love to have my person and just have a life partner to experience things with.

Are you still in touch with Hef’s four kids?

I’m actually really close with them. I think that’s important, and they’ve always been good to me and really kind. I love them.

What about the Girls Next Door: Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt?

I never really spoke to Holly or Bridget. Holly never liked me, for no reason. I’m sure we’d have a lot in common and a lot to talk about, but there was never a relationship there. Kendra comes by every once in a while for a movie night. She’s always really fun and spunky!