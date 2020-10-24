Heartbreaking divorces, family feuds, stints in rehab — Demi Moore has endured more than her fair share of drama over the years. But the resilient actress, who turns 58 on November 11, is nothing if not a survivor.

Now, a source tells OK! that after stepping back from the spotlight and focusing on healing herself, Moore is in a good place. “She’s let go of the hurt and her grievances from the past,” says the source.

“And writing her recent tell-all was really cathartic. Demi’s found a deep, spiritual peace.” Forgiving ex-hubby Ashton Kutcher, who she says cheated on her multiple times, “was the first step in reclaiming her life,” notes the source.

“His behavior was devastating, but Demi finally realized it had nothing to do with her.” The next move was taking responsibility for relapsing into drug and alcohol abuse as her marriage unraveled, which drove a deep wedge between Moore and her daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, until she sought treatment in 2012. Fortunately, Moore’s friendship with the girls’ dad, Bruce Willis, has never been more solid.

“They have a special bond,” explains the source, “which is why big family get-togethers are the norm.” After landing a role in the sci-fi series Brave New World and helping to launch an erotic podcast, “Dirty Diana”, this year, Moore has also gotten her career back on track. Ditto with her love life! “She’s been dating and having a blast,” the source spills.

“Nothing serious, but she’s open to finding true love again. Demi’s come full circle.”

