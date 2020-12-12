Everything about Indiana Jones 5 is up in the air — except Harrison Ford‘s paycheck. A source exclusively tells OK! that after the highly anticipated sequel was announced four years ago, the production’s gotten delayed three times.

Yet no matter how costly and problematic the reboot gets, franchise lead Ford, 78, will still collect a whopping $25 million. “The movie’s been plagued with problems from the start, and it didn’t help when Steven Spielberg quit as director for the first time in franchise history,” says the source.

“But the studio secured Harrison in 2016, and they have to pay him no matter what.” As the filmmakers scramble with preparations — and hope to finally start shooting in June — “there are still a million specifics to nail down, like the CGI to de-age Harrison and an incomplete script,” continues the source. “People are getting nervous that the whole project could be shelved. Well, everyone except Harrison, who’ll still be $25 million richer.”

ROBBING THE CRADLE! 17 CELEBS WHO DATED WAY YOUNGER PEOPLE

Despite the hold-up, Harrison is looking forward to playing the iconic character again. “We’re determined to get it right before we get it made,” he said about the long-awaited sequel last February.

The first Indiana Jones movie, Raiders of the Los Ark, was released in 1981, and since then, the actor has been an important part of the franchise.

In a recent interview with DenofGeek.com, the film’s producer, Frank Marshall, spoke about the movie’s development and how James Mangold is “working on the script.”

“There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim is a great story,” Marshall said. “I think you see that in his movies like Ford v Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

The production of Indiana Jones 5 has seen a lot of hassle over the years, but things started looking better after Disney purchased Lucasfilm, which owns the property. However, with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the nation, the film’s production has been pushed even further.

The movie is currently slated to be released on July 29, 2022.