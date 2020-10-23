Fans of the 2000 cult classic Coyote Ugly likely revere LeAnn Rimes for her contribution of musical hits to the film, including the smash single “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” However, Rimes herself maintains the movie holds a deeper place for her, having introduced her to adulthood and sexuality.

Rimes, who appears at the end of the film dancing on a bar with the movie’s hot-stuff stars Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks and Bridget Moynahan, recalls being a naïve teenager thrust suddenly into a world of sexy expectations. As she told ET: “I was 17. I was…this little sweet innocent girl…I walk on set and they hand me these chicken cutlets to put in my bra and they’re like, ‘Push ’em up’…That was my introduction into sexuality and being sexualized as a woman.”

“It was interesting,” the 38-year-old added. “It was quite a shock to the system. I was a kid looking at these women going, ‘I’ll just do what she’s doing.’ Nothing was really embodied.”

LEANN RIMES AND HUBBY EDDIE CIBRIAN HANG OUT WITH HIS EX-WIFE BRANDI GLANVILLE ON EASTER

While the experience was “awkward” in her own words, Rimes admits it was also liberating, helping to expand what was expected of her at the time when she was best known for being a breakout child star in the realm of country music. “[My team] wanted to keep my image so innocent up until that point,” she told the outlet. “I was kinda like, ‘Ta da’ [at] the chains being broken off of a teenage girl. It was appropriate.”

Rimes’ involvement with the movie was positive and influential enough for her to enthusiastically state she’d definitely be involved in a reboot or a sequel of the classic. “There are so many people who want to see this happen, and I am one of them,” she admitted. “I would absolutely be involved if that happened…It’s such an iconic film and there’s so many people who love it. These songs, this film, has been passed down generations now. I think it would definitely be welcomed with open arms.”

Rimes has weathered a considerable amount of drama over the years clashing with her husband Eddie Cibrian‘s ex, reality TV star Brandi Glanville. While the two are no longer at each other’s throats, it appears Rimes is not really ready to be best buds. Recently, Glanville reported that she’d asked Rimes to join her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

10 ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STARS WHO HAVE BEEN ARRESTED

“I asked LeAnn Rimes if she would do the podcast and she said she was going to go ahead and pass,” the Bravo star stated. “She was nice about it. But she’s like, ‘I’m going to take a pass at this time.”