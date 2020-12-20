They’ve co-starred in five films, have proclaimed they’re each other’s “work wives,” and are finally single at the same time: Could it be fate? Pals of Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis are urging the longtime friends to give it a go romantically — especially now that Sudeikis, 45, has split from Olivia Wilde.

“Jennifer always says Jason makes her laugh the way no one else can,” a friend tells OK!, adding that while Sudeikis’ primarily focusing on co-parenting his kids (Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4), he’s long harbored warm and fuzzy feelings toward Aniston, 51.

“Oh, Jason would love to ask her out,” says the pal, adding that the only thing holding him back is the potential to ruin their solid friendship. “But so many folks in their circle think they’re perfect for each other,” continues the friend, “and they’ve already done enough kissing scenes to know the lay of the land!”

Sudeikis and Wilde decided to call it quits after being together for nine years. And though news of the split broke last month, OK! previously reported that they actually ended things at the beginning of this year and slowly transitioned into a co-parenting routine, with their main focus on the kids.

For her part, Aniston’s love life made headlines this fall after she reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt for the charity table read of the 1982 classing Fast Times At Ridgemont High in September.

Even co-star Matthew McConaughey commented on their intense (virtual) chemistry. “Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable,” McConaughey quipped.

The virtual charity event was the first time that the two were spotted publicly since the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. The last time the two acted together on-screen was on an episode of Aniston’s hit sitcom Friends.

With Aniston and Sudeikis both on the market, it may be time for them to give it a go! Plus, they’ll have plenty of time to connect in the quarantine. We’d ship it.