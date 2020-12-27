Gravitational pull! Since splitting from girlfriend Alaina Meyer in November, Johnny Galecki has reconnected with a special someone from his past — his Big Bang Theory costar and former girlfriend, Kaley Cuoco, OK! has learned.

“He’s been calling her for pep talks and ego boosts,” a source exclusively tells OK!, adding that the chemistry between Galecki, 45, and Cuoco, 35, still sparkles. “Their relationship is definitely flirty, and Kaley actually seems to encourage it.”

Not that Cuoco’s husband of two years, equestrian Karl Cook, 29, seems to mind. “Normally, this would suck for any guy in his situation,” the source says. “It’s no secret that fans still view Kaley and Johnny as soulmates who should never have split. But Karl trusts Kaley implicitly. He knows that she and Johnny will always have a strong bond.”

As OK! previously reported, Galecki and Meyer split after dating for two years. However, the former flames will continue to co-parenting their child together.

In May 2019, the pair revealed Meyer had a bun in the oven. “There truly is love out there for all,” they said at the time. “We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Ultimately, things fizzled, and their last photo together was from Easter 2020. “A heartfelt (& belated) Happy Easter from the three of us to you,” Galecki captioned the family shot. “And a special thank you and holiday wishes to those of you still out there risking yourselves — whether it’s in the medial field keeping us safe or in deliveries keeping us sane. So much love. We are forever indebted to you and do not take you and your sacrifices for granted.”

Meanwhile, Cuoco recently revealed how her romance with Galecki began. “We dated really early on for almost two years. It was very early on in the show,” the blonde beauty said on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert“ podcast in November. “I remember when we did the pilot I was just crushing so hard on Galecki. He had a girlfriend. I was obsessed. The first few episodes we would talk and hang out and as things went on finally we got drinks one night. I had such a crush on him and I didn’t think he felt that way about me.”

Despite going their separate ways, Cuoco and Galecki are still on good terms today. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for about two years. But then we broke up,” she said. “Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly. We’re closer today than we ever were.”