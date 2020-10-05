Running away from his problems? Kevin Spacey has been served a summons and verified complaint from actor Anthony Rapp, but the American Beauty star has avoided responding at all costs.

According to documents exclusively obtained by OK!, a courier attempted to drop off the documents at Spacey’s home in Baltimore, Md., on September 18, September 19, September 21 and September 22, but he was not there.

“The given address is located inside a private community,” the documents read. “The server was able to gain access and received no response at the door. No signs of activity inside. No signs of movement inside. The server is able to see inside the door. Will continue to attempt service.”

In early September, the 61-year-old was sued by Rapp and an anonymous man named C.D.; they both accused Spacey of sexual offenses against them in the 1980s when they were about 14 years old.

The lawsuit — which was filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan — alleges that Spacey sexually assaulted C.D., whom he met in an acting class in Westchester County in the ‘80s. According to the suit, Spacey invited his acting student to his apartment and “engaged in sexual acts” with him on different occasions. During their final time seeing each other, Spacey assaulted the student, even though he made it clear he didn’t want to be touched by Spacey.

Rapp argued that Spacey “engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14-year-old and grabbed [Rapp’s] buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body.”

Rapp claimed the alleged assault has led to “sustained psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety.”

In the documents, victim C.D. claimed, “Prior to intentionally and voluntarily attempting to anally sodomize [C.D.], defendant, Kevin Spacey, through his words and acts, intentionally caused the plaintiff, C.D., to become apprehensive that a harmful and/or offensive bodily contact was about to occur.”

Three years ago, Rapp, 48, accused Spacey of making a sexual advance against him when he was underage. Rapp — who met Spacey while performing on Broadway — claimed the Working Girl alum was drunk during their encounter. “He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” Rapp told BuzzFeed News in 2017.

“He was trying to seduce me,” he said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.

“The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn’t happen. And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can’t believe it. I could never imagine [that] anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy.

“My stomach churns,” the Broadway star added. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Spacey couldn’t recall the events actually happening, though. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are other stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy,” he continued, adding that he now chooses to “live as a gay man.”