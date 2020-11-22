Daddy’s little girl? Not anymore! An insider exclusively tells OK! that ever since Sofia Richie split for good from her boyfriend of three years, Scott Disick, she’s been “out every night with some really shady types” — to the dismay of her dad, Lionel Richie, 71.

“Lionel’s not liking what he’s hearing about her partying and dating habits,” says the insider, explaining that Sofia, 22, has already jumped into a new relationship with Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton and is hanging nonstop with his crew.

“Lionel thought breaking free from Scott would mean a calmer life, but it just seems like she’s going off the rails.” Lionel’s asked Sofia’s older sister — reformed wild child Nicole [Richie] — to talk some sense into her, “but she’s had a hard time getting through,” continues the source.

“Lionel knows he can’t lock Sofia up in her room — but he would if he could!”

Meanwhile, Disick seems to have struck up a romance with someone new. The KUWTK star and Amelia Hamlin were caught having an Italian dinner days after they attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party together.

The father of three, 37, took to Instagram to share a photo of his outing on Saturday, November 7. The snap showed him at a table at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, Calif., with plenty of pasta dishes on the table. “My love,” the E! personality captioned the image.

For her part, Hamlin, 19, shared a similar photo of the food at her table — gnocchi with truffle cream, farfalle with pesto and linguine with a Pomodoro sauce. “Family dinner,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

On November 16, Disick and Hamlin were spotted getting cozy on the beach in California.

Prior to Disick’s outing with Hamlin, he was linked to model Bella Banos, which Sofia was less than pleased about. “Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” a source had told Us Weekly. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”