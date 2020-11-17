Onto the next! Scott Disick appears to be already moving with Amelia Hamlin, as the two were spotted cozying up on the beach on Monday, November 16.

The father of three, 37, had his arm around the 19-year-old model as they took a stroll on the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif.; Hamlin was seen holding onto Disick’s hand. See the photos here.

The brunette beauty also shared bombshell snaps of herself enjoying fun in the sun via Instagram. She captioned a post to her grid: “Monday funday.” And on her Instagram story, she posted a video showing off the view of the ocean and gave fans a glimpse of her tiny bikini, writing, “Top of the mornin’.”

Amelia Gray tagged her beach post: “Monday funday.”

This isn’t the first time the possible new flames have been seen together. Disick and the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin grabbed a bite to eat just days after attending Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed 25th birthday bash together.

Disick shared a snap via his Instagram story of him at a table at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, Calif., with an abundance of pasta dishes. “My love,” the KUWTK star wrote over a linguini with clams dish. Hamlin shared a similar snap on Saturday, November 7, and wrote, “Family dinner,” via her Instagram story. The model’s stylist and Disick’s longtime pal, Marie Lou Bartoli, joined the duo for their evening out.

Disick’s debut with his new young beauty comes just a few months after his split from Sofia Richie. Following their breakup, the self-proclaimed “lord” was spotted with models Bella Banos, 24, and Megan Blake Irwin, 28.

The on-again-off-again couple dated for almost three years before calling it quits in August. Disick and the 22-year-old’s romance hit a rough patch in March when Disick went to rehab following the traumatic loss of both his parents. The Flip It Like Disick reality star went on to spend the summer with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian and their four children, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

While Disick and Richie tried to make their relationship work, “[Disick] struggled to balance his family life while in a relationship with the young model,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Their breakup was also credited to Disick’s extremely close relationship with Kardashian. “Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.” The co-parents — who share Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — have remained extremely close since their split in 2015.

With Richie out of the picture, Disick and the Poosh founder have carried on with their close-knit friendship, as they were seen enjoying Kim Kardashian‘s private island birthday trip together. Kardashian, 41, shared a selfie of the two while on their luxurious getaway with the Kardashian-Jenner family and friends. She captioned the snap: “Selfie selfie.”

While friends, family and fans are begging for the co-parents to reunite, a source said if it were to happen, “Kourtney would most likely be very private about it.” Added the insider, “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

However, it seems there won’t be a reconciliation anytime soon. Disick is too busy enjoying time with his new young love.