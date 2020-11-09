Has Scott Disick found a new love? The reality TV star and Amelia Hamlin caught up over an Italian dinner days after they attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday party together.

The father of three, 37, shared a photo via his Instagram story on Saturday, November 7. The photo showed him at a table at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, Calif., with an abundance of pasta dishes. “My love,” the KUWTK star wrote over a linguini with clams dish.

Hamlin, 19, shared a similar photo of her at a table with gnocchi with truffle cream, farfalle with pesto and linguine with a pomodoro sauce. “Family dinner,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. The model’s stylist and Disick’s long time friend, Marie Lou Bartoli, joined the duo for their evening out.

This is the potential new couple’s second outing together in over a week. The Flip It Like Disick star and Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s daughter previously attended Jenner’s 25th birthday together at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The news of the blossoming relationship comes two months after Disick and ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22, broke up after nearly three years together. The on-again-off-again couple’s romance fizzled out in March before they officially called it quits in August. While the former flames tried to make their relationship work, “[Disick] struggled to balance his family life while in a relationship with the young model,” a source previously dished to PEOPLE.

Since their separation, Disick had been spotted on multiple dates with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. He and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian have also been “spending more time together” and have been “more kind with each other” in recent months. Disick and Kardashian — who share Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2006-2015. Despite their separation, the co-parents remain closer than ever.

Kardashian recently shared an adorable snap of the former power couple bike riding on a private island amid Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday getaway. The mother of three also posted a throwback photo of her and Disick from when they used to be a couple via her Instagram story on Thursday, November 5.

Regardless of fans and family members begging for Kardashian and Disick to reunite, a source revealed: “Kourtney would most likely be very private about it,” if the two ever reconciled. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

Another source noted, “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.” While Disick may be leaving the door open for Kardashian, a source said, “Scott is doing his own thing” and is “dating around.”

It seems the Poosh founder may have to wait in line for a date with Disick — he’s been *busy.*