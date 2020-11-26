From her unconventional childhood to her shocking divorce, Miley Cyrus is no stranger to making headlines. But recently, the singer’s been opening up to friends and sharing the truth about her wild life.

“Miley’s been through hell,” says an OK! source. “Now, she’s looking back with a sense of clarity and making no apologies.” According to the source, Cyrus, who turned 28 on November 23, has been dishing about her meteoritic rise to fame and its negative effects.

“By the time she was 12, she was a bigger star than her dad,” notes the source, adding that Cyrus got whatever she wanted. “She grew accustomed to no rules. Miley often jokes that her parents created a monster.”

Cyrus’ behavior on her 2013 Bangerz Tour “led people to worry that she was partying too much,” says a source. “But the truth is, she was hurting inside.”

Her love life has been equally turbulent. In 2009, she fell for Last Song costar Liam Hemsworth, 30. Secretly, “they were always at each other’s throats,” says the source. They broke off their engagement in 2012 — reportedly due to Cyrus’ outrageous behavior — but reunited three years later.

“Miley cleaned up her act for Liam,” says the source, noting that they tied the knot in late 2018. “But she couldn’t stand living under such restraints. So she ended things just eight months later.”

At the time of the split, Cyrus’ representative had said that, as “ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals,” they had decided that it was best for both of them to end their relationship and focus more on themselves and their careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy,” the representative added.

Cyrus quickly jumped into romances with Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson. “Once those fizzled, she decided to get healthy — for herself. So she got sober,” says the source, adding it’s a decision Miley doesn’t regret. “She’s finally content with her life and proud of how far she’s come.”