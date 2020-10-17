Miley Cyrus recalled how her dog, Little Dog, once got electrocuted on the set of The Voice after biting into a wire.

The “BB Talk” hitmaker, who appeared as a judge on Season 11 and 13 of the competition series, shared what happened during an appearance on Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show on Friday, October 16, insisting that the incident was undoubtedly the most embarrassing thing her pet has ever done.

“You know on sets there’s like wires everywhere,” she said.

“We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around…and my dog goes and bites on the wires of the TV everyone’s watching, and all of a sudden we notice she’s convulsing and getting electrocuted.”

The former Disney Channel star continued by saying that an assistant quickly rushed over and tried to take the wire out of the dog’s mouth, which wasn’t a smart idea, as they also ended up getting electrocuted.

Lazyyyy Dazzzze w Little Dog 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/B4kFoercLR — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 20, 2019

Cyrus made sure to stress that nobody — including her pet — suffered any injuries from the incident, and while Little Dog continued to accompany the chart-topper to The Voice tapings, she never chewed on a wire again after that.

In the same interview, the blonde beauty also shed light on a 2012 incident involving another one of her dogs, Mary Jane, who caused a stir on Halloween when she was caught “licking something.”

“I don’t think you’re going to be able to air anything that I am about to tell you. My dog is a freak. Mary Jane is a freak-a-leek,” she quipped.

“My dog did something very wrong. I had to send an apology gift.”

While she wouldn’t elaborate on what ~exactly~ happened that night, Cyrus said she was left so mortified that she sent an “apology gift” to the unidentified person.

“I had to send a vinyl record player to this human that got…my dog did something very wrong,” she said. “I had to send an apology gift.”

Cyrus’ radio interview came on the same day MTV released her episode of their Backyard Sessions Unplugged series, where the Nashville-born superstar performed a string of her hits, including her latest single, “Midnight Sky.”

The song marks as the lead single from the singer’s forthcoming seventh studio album, which she recently told French radio station NRJ has drawn plenty of inspiration from the likes of Britney Spears to Metallica.

“The first single [of an album] comes with a lot of pressure because it does kind of show everyone where you’re going,” she said. “In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”

A release date for the upcoming album has yet to be announced.