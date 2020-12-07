Royals — they’re just like us! Queen Elizabeth II and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, will be amongst the first getting the coronavirus vaccine this week, however, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be waiting in line before they get the shot, OK! has learned.

“The Queen and Prince Philip will get the vaccine next week in the U.K., not because they are royals but rather because they are both in the most vulnerable group. While Prince William and Kate, who could use their power and connections to get the vaccine early, have both decided to wait in line like everyone else in the country,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “You could easily make the case that the future King and Queen are both essential workers, however, they are not going to jump ahead of everyone else in their age group.”

“William is transitioning into his future role as King. After Harry left the family both William and Kate have stepped up. They both have very strong opinions about the future of the monarchy and want to make sure public know they are all in this together,” the insider adds. “The secrecy around William getting coronavirus a few months ago was a big mistake. Moving forward, William is insisting on everything being transparent. When he and Kate get the vaccine the public will be informed.”

William was diagnosed with the coronavirus in April but kept mum about his health as he did not want to worry anyone. However, he “was hit pretty hard by the virus.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles also contracted the virus in March. Fortunately the 72-year-old “got away with it quite lightly.”

This comes after the U.K. will be rolling out the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. This week, the vaccine will be administered to nursing home residents, health care workers and people over 80 years old. The U.K. ordered in over 40 million doses, which will vaccinate 20 million people.

Sarah Boseley, the health editor of The Guardian, explained to NPR that there are five doses to each vial and each box contains 975 doses but “because they’re kept in this deep-frozen state, they then have to be very, very carefully split up. And that is the bit, actually, that hasn’t yet been properly figured out.”