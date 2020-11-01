Though it’s been less than a month since Reba McEntire shared the news that she’s been quietly dating Better Call Saul actor Rex Linn, 63, a source tells OK! that the pair is already looking towards the future.

“They’re on the hunt for a luxe home in Malibu overlooking the ocean that they can live in together,” dishes the source, noting that while the country music legend, 65, still plans to spend time in Nashville, the West Coast will be her new home base.

“Finding a beachfront property was actually on her to-do list before she and Rex started dating. Now that they’re serious, she sees it as a perfect excuse to move in together and enjoy this blooming relationship in total comfort.”

Linn is on the same page. According to the source, the CSI: Miami alum will still keep his Sherman Oaks pad but is “more than happy” to co-invest in a new place. Adds the source, “After spending much of the pandemic apart, Reba and Rex are beyond excited to embark on this new chapter together.”

As OK! previously reported, McEntire and Linn first crossed paths two years ago. The source said that McEntire always thought that Linn was “cute,” but things didn’t click between them until a mutual friend introduced them in January.

They saw each other a few times, until COVID-19 forced the world into lockdown, and they were forced to date long distance. During quarantine, the OK! source said that McEntire and Linn were FaceTiming each other and texting every day.

“In a way, the lockdown has actually brought them even closer together,” the insider revealed.

The virtual bonding obviously did their relationship well. On October 20, McEntire shared a cute snap of Linn, whom she fondly calls “Sugar Tot.”

McEntire gushed, “We’re having a blast,” calling Linn a “special… sweetheart of a guy.” She also shared how Linn was there for her when her mother died in March, sending care packages and food to her family.

“It gave me such a sense that he really cared,” the Grammy winner shared.



It seems like this is just the beginning for the happy couple!