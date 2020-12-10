The more the merrier! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — already parents to a trio of beautiful daughters, James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 13 months — are gearing up for a new addition.

An OK! source claims that Lively, who’s revealed she would happily “spit out a litter of kids,” is “really yearning for one more. She loves being pregnant — and Ryan’s always joked that he’d like another daughter to complete his tribe of Amazon women!”

Lively, 33, and Reynolds, 44, “are pulling out all the stops to make it happen,” says the source, adding that expanding their brood has become the pair’s priority. “Blake’s doing maybe one movie a year, but being a mom is what fulfills her. She’s never had a problem getting pregnant before, so they expect to have some happy news for their families by the new year.”

The couple — who got married in September 2012 — have been enjoying their time at home with their adorable brood amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This summer, the couple posted snapshots in masks decorated especially for them by their babes.

The pair, who welcomed their third child in October 2019, usually keep their youngster’s names private, but they finally disclosed what they named the latest addition to their family in August. However, the duo wasn’t the one to spill the beans — rather, their pal Taylor Swift revealed their youngest child’s name is Betty in her new song ‘betty’ off of her eighth album, Folklore.

This isn’t the first time one of Reynolds and Lively’s kids showed up in a Swift song, however. James made a cameo in the pop star’s song “Gorgeous” in 2017.

“A little intro there, yeah,” the handsome hunk said on Good Morning America in 2019. “That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It’s pretty amazing. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song.”

It looks like Ms. Swift better start writing a new tune if Blake and Ryan are getting back to baby making!