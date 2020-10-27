Wedding bells! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have sent out the save the dates, OK! has exclusively learned.

Instead of having a fancy, expensive designer and printer, they wrote the notes themselves, and at the bottom, the pair explained they are trying to save money for the wedding — as a joke.

“This is so them. They both love comedy , and this will not be a normal wedding,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Can you imagine getting a homemade invite from someone that earns $20 million a motion picture?

“It will be a small wedding because of the pandemic, and this is her third time walking down the aisle,” the insider adds. “Plus, there was no way Colin was writing out 200 invites.”

The Hollywood stars got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. In July, the SNL star, 38, got candid about their nuptials and how they had to rethink their plans.

“We don’t know what’s even legally allowed, right?” he told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live about having large gatherings amid the pandemic. “This is not like the time to get all your elderly at-risk relatives together in one big group. I don’t know when that moment will be, you know? Who knows? We don’t know whether we can do a live show for SNL yet, let alone have a wedding where the audience is elders.”

The pair — who are usually pretty private about their relationship — met on the set of SNL in 2006, and years later, they reconnected. “I got eight sketches on the show my first year, including one cold open and a parody of MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, starring first-time host Scarlett Johansson,” he wrote in his book, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir. “She has just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturing she was here [holds hand above head] and I was here [holds hand one inch off ground]. She claims that she remembers thinking I was ‘cute,’ but I know what I looked like and that’s not the word I would have used. (‘Shaggy’ would have been generous. ‘Slovenly,’ more accurate).”

When the comedian first saw the actress — who shares daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac — he was smitten, calling her “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated.”

