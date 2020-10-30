OK! was the first to exclusively report that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost sent out handwritten save-the-date cards for their surprise wedding last weekend, and now we have learned that the newly married couple has signed a prenup — and it was Jost’s idea!

“They both agreed that they should sign a prenup, but it was Colin that was really pushing it,” a source tells OK!. “Scarlett is worth $160 million, while he is worth around $6 million. With that massive difference in wealth, Colin insisted that Scarlett be protected legally.

“They both have great lawyers, and the document was pretty standard,” the sources also says. “They both agree that it is fair — and, although talking about money and potentially breaking up before you even get married isn’t comfortable for anyone, in the long run, it is a good idea.”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON SHINES IN SILVER FOR ‘JOJO RABBIT’ PREMIERE AT TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

While Jost is an undoubtedly wealthy man who does pretty well for himself — his work on Saturday Night Live nets him $15,000 per episode, or $315,000 per season — he is nowhere near as rich or has the same earning potential as his new wife. Just last year alone, Johansson made $56 million, making her the highest-paid actress of 2019.

“Colin knows Scarlett is crazy rich, but he isn’t threatened by it. He supports her and loves his wife’s success,” explains a friend of the couple. “She is incredibly talented and has worked her butt off to be at the top of her game. He is not jealous at all.”

COLIN JOST WALKS THE RED CARPET WITH SCARLETT JOHANSSON FOR THE FIRST TIME

Indeed, pals seem to agree that the pair isn’t much affected by their joint wealth at all. “I can’t see them buying an Oprah-sized mansion together or a yacht or private island. In fact, day-to-day life isn’t going to change that much for either of them now that they are married.”

Johansson, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds, had a prenuptial agreement with her second husband Romain Dauriac; however, that document didn’t govern the financial issues concerning their daughter Rose Dorothy or child custody terms.

This is the first marriage for Jost, 38. The Hollywood stars got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating.