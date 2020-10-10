Well, that was quick! It’s been a little over a month since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie officially pulled the plug on their three-year romance, but a source tells OK! that the pair haven’t exactly gone their separate ways just yet.

SCOTT DISICK & SOFIA RICHIE REGULARLY ‘SPLIT UP & GET BACK TOGETHER’

“They’re still hooking up on the DL,” the source spills, adding that the 22-year-old model and the 37-year-old reality star have been meeting up from time to time, totally in secret. “It suits them both this way. Sofia’s still attracted to Scott, but she wanted freedom to date other people.”

Meanwhile, the father-of-three “was under pressure to feed into the narrative about himself and ex Kourtney [Kardashian getting back together] for the show.” Friends don’t expect their rendezvous to end anytime soon. “Scott and Sophia just can’t quit each other,” the source adds. “They have this warped attraction that they can’t find elsewhere.”

The on-again-off-again couple’s relationship fizzled out in May after Disick went to rehab amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The self-proclaimed “Lord Disick” proceeded to spend most of his summer with ex Kardashian — the two share daughter Penelope, 8, and sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5 — leading to speculation that the co-parents were reuniting. The duo even took their kids on a family trip to Idaho and were spotted out at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif., in early June.

However, Richie and Disick tried to make their relationship work again in August, but Disick was putting more energy into his three children. Disick’s “kids will always come first,” but he struggled balancing his family life while in a relationship with the young model,” a source told PEOPLE.

Another insider dished the reason for the couple’s final split was because of Disick’s closeness with his baby mama. “Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

However, multiple sources confirmed the co-parents are just close friends.

A month after his split from the blonde beauty, Disick was spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu with his new girlfriend, Bella Banos, 24. “At first, Scott was just my friend,” Banos told at InTouch at the time. “But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected. Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

While the Flip It Like Disick star has made it seem like he and his younger girlfriend will not get back together, there is one thing we know for sure: history has a funny way of repeating itself.