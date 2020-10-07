They’ve got successful careers and a solid marriage, but the thing Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are most proud of is the beautiful life they’ve built together.

In fact, the 53-year-old country singer gushed over his wife on Instagram Tuesday, October 6, in celebration of their 24th wedding anniversary. “24 yrs……. These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments,” McGraw wrote. “We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together.

“U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be. The future will surely hold more of all of these things. It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill.”

An OK! insider confirms McGraw’s sweet sentiments, revealing, “Family is everything to them.” (The two are parents to Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18.) “Their two oldest had been away at college, but this past summer they had their girls all home under one roof again, and it was amazing.”

The source added: “Their house came alive with interesting conversations over the dinner table and nightly music hours, where Tim and Faith sing a couple songs and the girls chime in too. The summertime was full of good times, laughs and incredible memories. It was so special.”

While they may be two of the biggest names in country music, the insider says when McGraw and Hill, also 53, are at home in their Nashville farmhouse, they’re secretly just your average couple. “If there’s a squeaky hinge that needs fixing, she hands him the tools and puts him to work,” spills the insider, adding that Hill can often be found in the kitchen whipping up her famous corn soufflé. “Sometimes Tim will join and make his chicken and dumplings. Playful bickering usually ensues, and the girls find that very entertaining.”

