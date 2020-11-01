A-lister Tom Cruise has been getting very close to his Mission Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell.

Sources tell OK! that the British actress, 38, has been spotted making frequent visits to Cruise’s luxury London flat ever since filming resumed in August. Those same sources tell OK! that Atwell often spends hours alone with Cruise before sneaking out undetected in the middle of the night.

The two are now in Italy, where they will be filming scenes in Rome and then Venice. One source, who has worked on multiple projects with Cruise, tells OK! that the pair have become increasingly affectionate in public. He also says that no one is surprised in the least by this development.

“It happens every time. I think it is because of his charisma and the insular nature of filming,” explains that source. “He is so intense and invested in the filming on all levels.

“As an actor, he wants to be there for his co-stars once the camera is rolling, and he makes his on-screen romances seem so real, which is probably why he has dated so many leading ladies.”

Cruise has been linked to a number of his leading ladies including Rebecca De Mornay and Penelope Cruz. The actor was also in a decade-long relationship with his Days of Thunder co-star and ex-wife Nicole Kidman. More recently, rumors swirled that he had been getting close to his Oblivion co-star Andrea Riseborough.

It was this film that first introduced him to Atwell, when she was flown to Pittsburgh to screen test with the actor alongside Diane Kruger, Kate Beckinsale and Riseborough. She did not get the part, but she certainly made an impact on the actor.

Atwell has been a rising star for some time now thanks in big part to her role as Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel universe. The classically-trained actress has tended to take theatre roles, however, over film and television but has delivered memorable performances in the 2008 film adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited and the 2015 television adaptation of E.M. Forster’s Howards End.

Her private life, meanwhile, has remained just that — until now.

Cruise has also kept a surprisingly low profile in recent years, especially as the Church of Scientology has come under attack for the emotional and mental abuse it subjects some members to and the surveillance and harassment carried out on individuals who opt to leave the church.

His film career is still brighter than ever though, and he and Atwell are currently shooting two M.I. films back-to-back, which will close out the series 25 years after the release of the first M.I. film.

Reps for both actors did not respond to requests for comment.