It’s been a big year for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who have plenty of reasons to celebrate this season — and may have one more!

An OK! source says that after welcoming their first child, a genetically blessed baby girl, in September, the on-off duo of five years have been blissfully adapting to parenthood — and finally feel ready to make their partnership official!

“The word is, Zayn’s been ring shopping,” says the source, “and could propose to Gigi by Christmas!” The timing — and vibe — couldn’t be more ideal.

The supermodel, 25, and former One Direction heartthrob, 27, are currently in full-on festive mode. “They’re trimming the tree, wrapping presents, baking treats and playing carols,” says the source, adding that they’ve been splitting their time between Hadid’s New York apartment and her mom Yolanda‘s Pennsylvania farmhouse.

Malik’s mom, Trisha, has flown in from London for the holidays, and “everyone gets along great,” spills the source. “It’s so nice having both the moms together. Yolanda and Trisha have been taking turns looking after the baby to give the new parents time together, and they’ve taken full advantage, going for long walks around the countryside. It’s been such a special time for Gigi and Zayn. They’re in a great place.”

A proposal, adds the source, “would be the icing on the cake” of an already-joyous stretch for the couple, who weathered some heartbreaking splits in the past before finally re-committing to each other in late 2019. “They’re the happiest they’ve ever been,” says the source. “Gigi doesn’t feel like she needs a ring — but if Zayn does propose, she would 100 percent say yes.”

The couple still haven’t revealed their baby girl’s name, but though they’ve remained mum on the moniker, Hadid if flooding social media with throwback snaps of her pregnancy. On December 1, Hadid posted a pregnancy throwback from August when she and Malik were “waiting for our girl.” And just this week, the model gave fans a glimpse into her daughter’s nursery.