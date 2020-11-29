So much for being allies: A source tells OK! that Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, who play Catwoman and Batman in the upcoming superhero flick The Batman, just can’t gel in real life!

“Zoë finds Rob overrated and pompous, and he thinks she’s an unfriendly snob,” claims the source, adding that tensions “only got worse” when filming recently resumed following Pattinson’s positive COVID-19 test.

Now with ten weeks left on the schedule, “they’re both hanging on with gritted teeth,” adds the source. “Zoë’s staying away from Rob when the cameras aren’t rolling, but the feeling is mutual — he wouldn’t be friends with her if she begged him.”

But this is far from the only drama on set at The Batman. It was reported in early September that Pattinson tested positive for the novel coronavirus, putting the film’s production on pause yet again (the set had already been shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, and the two setbacks could have cost them millions). The film’s release was pushed back to March 4, 2022, due to the production delays.

Still, Pattinson’s bout with COVID (and the bumps in the road) hasn’t nerved the actor. In fact, he’s been feeling cool as a cucumber and could care less what people think of his performance in the highly-anticipated DC movie, previously stating that he “weirdly” enjoys the idea that he could possibly “mess up” his portrayal of the iconic superhero.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Twilight star likes knowing that people can either love him or hate him!

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on,” said the actor. “I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.”

Despite what’s happening behind the scenes, the actor is certain that it will go over well with fans when The Batman finally flies into theatres. Talking to Total Film magazine, he said: “I think this interpretation is incredible.”